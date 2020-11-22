Mass. reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths Sunday

The Department of Public Health reported 2,721 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday, which brought the state’s total to 200,050. The death toll from confirmed cases reached 10,281, with 24 new deaths reported, according to the state.

State officials also reported Sunday that 110,280 new tests had been conducted for the coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.86 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 738 people, bringing that total to 244,860, the state said Sunday.

The state’s seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3 percent as of Saturday. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent, last reported on Sept. 23.