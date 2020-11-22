Mass. reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths Sunday

The Department of Public Health reported 2,721 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday, which brought the state’s total to 200,050. The death toll from confirmed cases reached 10,281, with 24 new deaths reported, according to the state.
State officials also reported Sunday that 110,280 new tests had been conducted for the coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.86 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 738 people, bringing that total to 244,860, the state said Sunday.
The state’s seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3 percent as of Saturday. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent, last reported on Sept. 23.
The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients increased to 872 as of Friday. That is just shy of where that figure was on June 26, when the state reported an average of 874. The lowest that metric has been is 155 on Aug. 26.
The seven-day average number of deaths from confirmed cases was 24 as of Friday; the lowest that number has been is 11 reported on Sept. 9.
The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.
On Sunday, the state said the seven-day positivity rate would be 4.84 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers, and residents, and first responders.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.