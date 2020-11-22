Police search for aggressive coyote in Stoneham

Stoneham police are continuing to search for a coyote that has bitten three people since Thursday, including a woman who sustained minor injuries after an attack Saturday night in the parking lot of an ice skating rink.

All three incidents occurred on Montvale Avenue in Stoneham, including two outside the Stoneham Arena skating rink and another at Extra Space Storage, a nearby self-storage facility. Police said that both the Arena and nearby Stoneham Oaks Golf Course closed to the public on Sunday as a precaution.

Due to the proximity of the attacks, police believe that all incidents were tied to the same coyote. Police also said one officer thought he spotted the coyote late Sunday afternoon, but the animal has so far eluded capture.