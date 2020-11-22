State trooper remains hospitalized two days after being shot during traffic stop

A state trooper remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries two days after he was shot in the hand during a traffic stop in Hyannis, State Police said.
The 28-year-old trooper, who was not identified, had stopped a vehicle on Camp Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. when someone inside the vehicle shot him, State Police said in a statement. The bullet went through his hand and then appears to have struck his ballistic vest in his shoulder area.
The vehicle then fled the scene, State Police said. Trooper Timothy Shields arrived at the scene moments later and rushed the wounded trooper to Cape Cod Hospital.
Advertisement
He was later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, State Police said. Shields and the wounded trooper graduated in May from the 85th recruit training troop, which was the department’s most recent academy class.
Colonel Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that the actions of both troopers spoke “volumes about their character, courage, and the quality of their training at the State Police Academy.”
“First and foremost, I commend our Trooper who suffered a serious injury in the performance of his duty, and his classmate and barracks-mate, Trooper Shields, who took quick and decisive action to get his wounded brother Trooper to the emergency room immediately,” Mason said. “Both Troopers remained calm and composed in a highly stressful situation.”
An investigation into the shooting and a search for the suspect, or suspects is ongoing, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.