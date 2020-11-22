State trooper remains hospitalized two days after being shot during traffic stop

A state trooper remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries two days after he was shot in the hand during a traffic stop in Hyannis, State Police said.

The 28-year-old trooper, who was not identified, had stopped a vehicle on Camp Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. when someone inside the vehicle shot him, State Police said in a statement. The bullet went through his hand and then appears to have struck his ballistic vest in his shoulder area.

The vehicle then fled the scene, State Police said. Trooper Timothy Shields arrived at the scene moments later and rushed the wounded trooper to Cape Cod Hospital.