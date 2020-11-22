Watertown police investigating two Saturday house break-ins

Watertown Police are investigating two house break-ins that took place Saturday between 4 and 8 p.m. on Avon Road and Sunnybank Road.
In a tweet, police requested residents to report any unusual activity. Police also shared pictures of a possible suspect taken during an attempted housebreak in September 2020.
WPD is investigating 2 house breaks that occurred yesterday between 4-8pm on Avon Rd & Sunnybank Rd. Please report any unusual activity. The below video and pictures are a repost of a possible suspect taken from an attempted housebreak in September 2020. https://t.co/6JK09nzP2Y pic.twitter.com/2UBH2ZyjIM— Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) November 22, 2020
Police also shared video of the suspect trying to break into the residence on Adams Avenue.
