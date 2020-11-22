fb-pixel

Watertown police investigating two Saturday house break-ins

By Stefania Lugli Globe Correspondent,Updated November 22, 2020, 33 minutes ago

Watertown Police are investigating two house break-ins that took place Saturday between 4 and 8 p.m. on Avon Road and Sunnybank Road.

In a tweet, police requested residents to report any unusual activity. Police also shared pictures of a possible suspect taken during an attempted housebreak in September 2020.

Police also shared video of the suspect trying to break into the residence on Adams Avenue.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com.