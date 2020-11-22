Woman killed, three injured in single-car crash in Lowell

A woman was killed and three others seriously injured after a car crashed into a pole and caught fire early Sunday morning in Lowell, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Lowell police responded to the single-car crash around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bunker Hill and Lakeview Avenues, officials said. A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the car were taken to an area hospital.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office did not identify the woman who died.