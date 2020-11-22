Read the opinion: Federal judge throws out Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania

US District Court Judge Matthew Brann dismissed the Trump campaign’s futile effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania on Saturday, issuing a scathing order that shot down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but it was President Trump’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts, mostly because of the number of electoral votes, 20, at stake in Pennsylvania. His personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, stepped into a courtroom for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.