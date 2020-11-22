Absentee-ballot counter offers window into process — something we could all use

Deep thanks to Margie Huoppi, whose Nov. 16 letter (“ ‘I was an absentee-ballot counter, and this is what I learned’ ”) told me more about the complex and reiterative process of counting absentee ballots than I’ve ever known before.

Perhaps the paranoia regarding accurate counts of votes, both now and in elections to come, could be tempered with a bit of basic education for all voters. What if each state and polling place prominently broadcast the steps of their counting processes? What if voter registration came with an explanatory sheet with a box at the bottom saying something like, “I have read the above information and understand how an absentee (or in-person, or mail-in) vote will be counted”?