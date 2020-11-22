Don’t worry — the Democrats can fly with a progressive wing

GOP is masterful at getting workers to vote against their economic interests
In his letter “Heed Trump voters’ wisdom: A job is the most effective social program,” Mark Lohr writes, “Trump voters know what the progressive wing [of the Democratic Party] apparently doesn’t — that a job with a living wage is the most effective social program of all” (”The Democrats are at each other again,” Nov. 18). If Lohr is implying that good jobs will win over Trump voters, he is naive.
The Democrats saved 1.5 million jobs in 2009 by bailing out General Motors and Chrysler, a move Donald Trump criticized. About 1.5 million more jobs were created in the last three years of Obama-Biden than in the first three years of the Trump administration. In September, Moody’s Analytics predicted that 7 million more jobs would be created in four years of a Biden administration than in a second Trump term. Yet many workers voted for Trump despite these facts.
Workers have been voting against their own economic interests for decades because the Republicans have been masters at getting them to identify themselves as conservatives, and people vote their identities more strongly than they vote their economic interests.
Advertisement
What the Democrats apparently don’t know that Trump does all too well is that you have to sell voters on identifying with your brand.
Michael Biales
Acton
New Deal, Great Society, Obamacare — all thanks to those clashing Democrats
Vigorous debate between progressive and centrist Democrats brought us the New Deal, Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, and the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans marching in lockstep have brought us tax cuts for the rich, bills limiting labor unions, deregulation that caused a banking crisis, and four years of actively or tacitly supporting a bigoted bully in the White House.
Let the Democrats keep arguing. That’s how good ideas get translated into meaningful governance.
Advertisement
Tama Zorn
Brookline