Don’t worry — the Democrats can fly with a progressive wing

GOP is masterful at getting workers to vote against their economic interests

In his letter “Heed Trump voters’ wisdom: A job is the most effective social program,” Mark Lohr writes, “Trump voters know what the progressive wing [of the Democratic Party] apparently doesn’t — that a job with a living wage is the most effective social program of all” (”The Democrats are at each other again,” Nov. 18). If Lohr is implying that good jobs will win over Trump voters, he is naive.

The Democrats saved 1.5 million jobs in 2009 by bailing out General Motors and Chrysler, a move Donald Trump criticized. About 1.5 million more jobs were created in the last three years of Obama-Biden than in the first three years of the Trump administration. In September, Moody’s Analytics predicted that 7 million more jobs would be created in four years of a Biden administration than in a second Trump term. Yet many workers voted for Trump despite these facts.