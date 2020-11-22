In pressing for census count, note how high stakes are here in Mass.

In your Nov. 17 editorial “The courts must protect the 2020 Census,” you did a superb job underscoring why the 2020 Census matters. Yet it’s critically important that we understand why the 2020 Census matters for Massachusetts, especially the state’s underrepresented communities.

In Boston alone, neighborhoods such as Dorchester, Chinatown, and East Boston almost certainly were undercounted in the census. For these neighborhoods, and so many similar ones across the state, this means less political representation. It means less federal funding to programs like the National School Lunch Program, Section 8 housing vouchers, and Medicare Part B. This means that communities that have fought to be heard — Black and brown communities, immigrant communities, and low-income communities — must continue their fight.