Cleveland keeps on grinding, winning wet one against Philadelphia

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki. The Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett, the NFL sacks leader, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety, and the Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 victory over the Eagles in Cleveland.

Wentz’s 4-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert pulled the Eagles (3-6-1) within five with 30 seconds to play, but the Browns recovered an onside kick and secured win No. 7 — one more than they had in 2019 — under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

Chubb and Hunt combined on the game’s biggest sequence in the fourth quarter. After the Eagles closed within 12-10 on Jake Elliott’s 43-yard field goal, Hunt went on his long run, which included him flattening defensive end Joe Ostman with a stiff arm. Two plays later, Hunt swept right and jumped over an unsuspecting Mills near the goal line.

It was another tough day for Wentz and the Eagles, plagued by inconsistency and hurt by injuries all season. Wentz made a bad choice on his pick to Takitaki, threw a late interception — his 14th this season — and has been sacked a league-worst 40 times after five more on Sunday.

Steelers 27, Jaguars 3 — Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and visiting Pittsburgh (10-0) steamrolled Jacksonville (1-9) and rookie quarterback Jake Luton, who completed just 16 of 37 passes and whose offense totaled just 206 yards. Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and touchdowns to Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron. Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards. James Conner ran 13 times for 89 yards, while rookie James Robinson was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot. He ran 17 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

Washington 20, Bengals 9 — Top pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a presumably season-ending left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington (3-7) past Cincinnati (2-7-1) in Landover, Md., to move a half-game back in the dreadful NFC East. The Bengals didn’t punt once in the first half with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at the helm, but after Burrow (22-of-34, 203 yards and a touchdown) left, the 36-year-old Smith led a go-ahead, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Steven Sims. Smith was 17 of 25 for 166 yards and had a pass intercepted after it was tipped late in the first half. Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson ran for 94 yards and a TD.

Saints 24, Falcons 9 — Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and New Orleans (8-2) won its seventh straight, cooling off rival Atlanta (3-6), which had won three of four. Hill, who started his career as a utility player with the Saints in 2017, completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3 percent) without an interception and used his all-around athleticism to run intermittently on scrambles or designed read-option plays; he had a team-high 51 of the Saints’ 168 rushing yards. Hill had a considerably better day than Matt Ryan, who was sacked eight times and finished 19-of-37 passing for 232 yards and two picks. Host New Orleans didn’t allow a touchdown for the second time in three games.

Panthers 20, Lions 0 — In Charlotte, N.C., P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start, and the much-maligned defense of Carolina (4-7) earned its first shutout since 2015 to snap a five-game losing streak. Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury. He threw a pair of interceptions in the red zone, but connected with D.J. Moore for seven catches and 127 yards, plus a touchdown to Curtis Samuel (eight for 70). Matthew Stafford, who played for Detroit (4-6) despite a thumb injury that prevented him from taking a snap under center all week in practice, was sacked five times. The Lions were without running back D’Andre Swift, plus wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.