Donovan Mitchell, Jazz agree to five-year, $195M extension

Mitchell is now a max-contract recipient, he and the Jazz agreeing Sunday on a five-year extension that guarantees him $163 million — the new paydays start kicking in with the 2021-22 season — and could be worth $196 million if he reaches the All-NBA level.

And just as he did in his first three seasons with Utah, he made a huge splash.

Donovan Mitchell got the life-changing news Sunday and immediately began celebrating. He ripped off his T-shirt, ran out of the house and leaped into the pool.

“A dream does not become reality through magic it takes sweat, determination and hard work,” Mitchell wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

It was unclear when Mitchell will put pen to paper to complete the transaction.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points as a rookie, then 23.8 points in his second season and 24.0 points last season as a third-year player who wound up making the All-Star team for the first time. And even though the Jazz lost in the first round of this past season’s playoffs in a seven-game epic against Denver — the Nuggets rallied from a 3-1 series deficit — Mitchell was dazzling.

He averaged 36.3 points in that series, including 57 points — the third-highest scoring total by any player in an NBA playoff game — in Game 1 of the matchup. He followed that with a 51-point outburst in Game 4, a game where he and Denver’s Jamal Murray became the first duo with 50-point performances in the same playoff game; Murray had 50.









Cauley-Stein stays with Dallas

Willie Cauley-Stein is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on an $8.2 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Mavericks acquired the veteran center from Golden State before the trading deadline last season, and his impact was minimal before he opted out of the restart following the coronavirus shutdown because of the impending birth of his daughter.

Advertisement

Cauley-Stein declined the $2.3 million option on the two-year deal he signed with the Warriors. His return gives Dallas another option behind Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell. It’s possible Porzingis and Powell will start, with Powell likely filling the traditional role of the center. Dallas also has Boban Marjanovic in a backup role.

The 27-year-old Cauley-Stein averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13 games for the Mavericks. His career averages in five seasons are 9.6 points and 6.3 boards.

Oubre trade completed

The Warriors completed the trade that will bring guard Kelly Oubre to them from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State gave up a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick for Oubre, who will help the Warriors deal with the loss of Klay Thompson to major injury for the second consecutive season. Thompson missed last season with a torn ACL; he’ll miss this season with a torn Achilles. Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games with Phoenix last season. He was traded to the Thunder last week … The Pacers completed the re-signing of Justin Holiday to a three-year, $18 million deal. Holiday was the only Indiana player to appear in all 73 regular-season games a year ago. Holiday averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a team-high 1.2 steals last season while shooting a career-high 40.5% on 3-pointers. He finished 19th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

Advertisement

Wizards re-sign Bertans

The Washington Wizards checked off their top offseason priority and re-signed sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans to a five-year deal worth $80 million, according to a report from ESPN. But Washington’s dream of having Bertans play alongside Bradley Beal and John Wall may not come to fruition. Wall made it known that he wants a trade out of Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. His call to leave follows a report from the Athletic this week that the Wizards and the Houston Rockets discussed a deal involving trading Wall for Russell Westbrook.





Bertans ranked sixth in the league in 3-point percentage (42.4) last season and notched career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (4.5), and 3-pointers made (3.7) coming off the bench.





The Wizards reportedly found the defensive-minded center and rim protector they sought in veteran big man Robin Lopez. The 7-footer agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Lopez, who is 32 and will play his 13th season in the league next month, averaged 2.4 rebounds playing limited minutes off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Washington bolstered its rim protection even further when it signed former Virginia standout Anthony Gill, according to ESPN. A 6-8, 220-pound power forward, Gill reportedly signed a two-year deal with Washington after spending the past three seasons playing with the Russian team BC Khimki in the EuroLeague. The 28-year-old impressed overseas, averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds and shooting 56.7 percent from the field on limited attempts.

Advertisement











