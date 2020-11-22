Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson on reaching a deal with the Celtics

If any of Kim Kardashian West’s 192 million Instagram followers were previously unaware that Tristan Thompson was joining the Celtics, there’s a much better chance they’ve heard the news now.

Kardashian West congratulated Thompson after the former Cleveland Cavaliers center reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics on Saturday.

“Congrats @realtristan13,” Kardashian West wrote. “Boston here we come!!!!” She added some emojis for good measure as well.