Countdown to kickoff: Cam Newton and the Patriots take on Deshaun Watson and the Texans at 1 p.m.

Back to work for Cam - 11:14 a.m.
Cam Newton has started his pregame ritual. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/vhj4xUJKtu— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 22, 2020
Back at it today - 11:11 a.m.
We’re back to football again today as the Patriots get set to square off against the Texans, with kickoff at 1 p.m. New England (4-5) will be trying for its’ first three-game win streak of the season, while Houston (2-7) is just trying to finish the season with a modicum of dignity. We’ll have all the news you’ll need here, all afternoon long, with the latest from Houston, as well as betting news, a check on some games that might impact the Patriots’ playoff chances, and injury analysis shortly after 11:30. But first, we’ll start things -- as usual -- with the pregame reading list.
Pregame reading list – 11:00 a.m.
Nicole Yang: Jakobi Meyers wanted to pursue baseball. His mother and high school football coach changed his mind
Ben Volin: Former Patriots character coach Jack Easterby finds life lonelier at the top with Houston Texans
Jim McBride: Patriots activating running back Sony Michel off injured reserve
Ben Volin: A weird 2020 NFL season is about to get weirder with stricter COVID-19 protocols
Jim McBride and Andrew Mahoney: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore says he’s preparing as though he’ll play Sunday
Chad Finn: The Patriots should be able to keep it rolling against the Texans
Trevor Hass: What to know about the Texans, whose season hasn’t gone as planned
Jim McBride: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton still shaking off the rust
Nicole Yang: What’s life like for Patrick Chung without football? A new business, a new baby, and catching up with his Patriots friends
Globe Staff NFL Picks for the week
