Rex Burkhead ruled out after suffering serious knee injury vs. Texans

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered a serious knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
The team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
On a 3rd-and-1, quarterback Cam Newton pitched the ball to Burkhead, who rushed toward the left sideline. Burkhead hopped over a diving Bradley Roby, but his right knee knocked into Roby’s helmet. Texans defensive back Justin Reid then tackled Burkhead for a loss of a yard.
Burkhead stayed down on the field in visible pain, as his teammates kneeled around him. He paid a quick visit to the blue medical tent, before getting carted off the field.
Advertisement
The CBS broadcast announced there would be no replay of the injury.
With Burkhead out, the Patriots have Damien Harris and James White available at running back. Sony Michel has been activated off injured reserve but was inactive for Sunday’s game. Undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor was also listed among inactive players.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.