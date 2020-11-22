Rex Burkhead ruled out after suffering serious knee injury vs. Texans

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered a serious knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

On a 3rd-and-1, quarterback Cam Newton pitched the ball to Burkhead, who rushed toward the left sideline. Burkhead hopped over a diving Bradley Roby, but his right knee knocked into Roby’s helmet. Texans defensive back Justin Reid then tackled Burkhead for a loss of a yard.