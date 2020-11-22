Robert Streb prevails in a playoff for second PGA Tour title in Georgia

Robert Streb made an 8-foot par putt to stay alive in a playoff and ended it on the second extra hole with a pitching wedge that came an inch from going in, giving him a victory over Kevin Kisner in the RSM Classic at St. Simon’s Island, Ga. Streb’s only other PGA Tour victory also came in a playoff at Sea Island in 2014. This time, he lost a three-shot lead until a 6-iron to 12 feet on the par-3 17th hole for a birdie that allowed him to close with a 2-under-par 68 and force extra holes. Kisner closed with a 63. They finished at 19-under 263, one shot ahead of Cameron Tringale (62) … Sei Young Kim won the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald at Belleair, Fla. Kim finished at 14-under 266 at Pelican Golf Club while McDonald birdied the last hole for a 68. Stephanie Meadow was third at 9 under after a 69 … Joachim B. Hansen erased a three-shot deficit with nine holes remaining to win his first European Tour title at the Joburg Open in Johannesburg. Hansen closed with a bogey-free 67 to win on 19 under par, two shots clear of 20-year-old Wilco Nienaber (70).

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years. For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky, 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018. Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, and BYU. Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin, 17-7, to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th. The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996, peaking at No. 10. No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State, losing, 42-35, after leading 35-7 … Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his team met the medical standard to play against Florida State and believes the Seminoles called off the game because of reasons other than COVID-19. The fourth-ranked Tigers had arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday when they learned a reserve offensive lineman had tested positive. Clemson isolated the player and sent him back to campus. Clemson administrators offered additional testing to satisfy Florida State’s hesitation and playing the game later Saturday or Sunday or Monday. All suggestions were turned down. The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) were nearly five-touchdown favorites against the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6).

BC-Louisville will kick off at 4 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Boston College’s home finale on Saturday versus Louisville will kick off at 4 p.m. The Eagles (5-4, 4-4 ACC) haven’t played since a 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 14. Louisville (3-6, 2-6 ACC) rolled to a 30-0 victory over Syracuse on Friday … Michigan avoided the program’s worst start in 53 years Saturday night when Hassan Haskins dove in from less than a yard out on fourth down in the third overtime and the Wolverines (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game skid with a 48-42 win at Rutgers (1-4, 1-4) … Fresno State had its second straight home game canceled because of COVID-19, with the Mountain West saying Friday’s scheduled game between the Bulldogs and San Diego State will be declared a no-contest because Fresno State doesn’t have enough available players because of contact tracing. This past week’s game against San Jose State was also canceled … The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State scheduled for Friday in Seattle was canceled due to the Cougars not having enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing … Florida’s men’s basketball team has paused activities for at least a week due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut … Auburn’s men’s basketball team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person. Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.

SOCCER

Melia, Kansas City stand tall in shootout

Tim Melia stopped all three of San Jose’s shootout attempts and Sporting Kansas City converted all of its tries to beat the Earthquakes after they finished overtime tied at 3 in the Western Conference semifinals. Top-seeded Kansas City will play No. 4 Minnesota or No. 5 Colorado. Gianluca Busio scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 lead, but Chris Wondolowski tied it about six minutes later … Liverpool set a club record of 64 top-flight home matches unbeaten by overwhelming Leicester in a 3-0 win in the English Premier League. Diogo Jota, Jonny Evans, and Roberto Firmino each scored … Bodø/Glimt became Norwegian champion for the first time in the club’s 104-year history by clinching the title with five matches to spare with a 2-1 win at Strømsgodset in Oslo.

MISCELLANY

Medvedev wraps up title in London

Daniil Medvedev switched tactics late to collect the biggest title of his career by beating US Open champion Dominic Thiem, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, at the ATP Finals in London. The fourth-ranked Medvedev finished with 12 aces in becoming the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years. The comeback against No. 3 Thiem added to wins over No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal. Medvedev went 5-0 in all, after going 0-3 at last year’s ATP Finals … Petra Vlhova held off a challenge from Michelle Gisin to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth in Levi, Finland. Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run, but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg. Katharina Liensberger was half a second behind in third. In her second race after a 10-month break, Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.

