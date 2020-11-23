fb-pixel

AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention

Updated November 23, 2020, 14 minutes ago
An illustration picture shows vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, on November 17, 2020.
An illustration picture shows vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, on November 17, 2020.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly effective’’ in preventing disease.

A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday.

Key researcher Dr. Andrew Pollard said scientists were pleased with the results. He said researchers found that if people were given a half dose followed by a full dose, rather than two full doses, protection rose to about 90%.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives," he said.

Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.

