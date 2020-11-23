South Shore Health names new CEO

His appointment follows a search that began after the departure of Dr. Gene E. Green . He was suspended from the CEO’s job in August 2019 while the board conducted an investigation, then resigned in October 2019. South Shore officials never answered questions about Green’s conduct and did not disclose the findings of the investigation into his behavior.

The South Shore Health system’s board of directors named Dr. Allen L. Smith new chief executive, effective Nov. 30. Smith most recently was president of the Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, a group of more than 1,800 physicians affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The parent company of South Shore Hospital announced a new chief executive Monday, a little over a year after the abrupt resignation of its former CEO.

Advertisement

Rose Di Pietro, a former South Shore Hospital executive, came out of retirement to serve as interim CEO.

South Shore officials declined to be interviewed Monday but issued a statement announcing the new CEO. Ken Kirkland, chairman of the health system’s board, said: “There is no one more qualified to lead our exceptional team than Dr. Smith. He is committed to putting patients first and acting with courage and compassion to provide high-quality care and wellness services.”

Smith, who began his career as a primary care physician at North Shore Medical Center, ran the Brigham physicians organization for 13 years before stepping down this summer. In that role, he worked to develop relationships between the Brigham’s doctors and community hospitals, including South Shore. He also helped establish South Shore’s cancer center, which is a collaboration between Brigham and Women’s and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Smith has a strong relationship with Brigham officials, and his appointment may be a sign that South Shore plans to maintain and strengthen its longtime ties to the Brigham. The former chief executive, Green, had pushed for a deal with another health system, Wellforce, which is the parent of Tufts Medical Center.

Advertisement

South Shore hired the investment bank Cain Brothers this year as part of a strategic review of its future. In August, officials did not rule out a potential merger with another organization.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.