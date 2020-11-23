Amtrak to furlough 1,950 employees throughout the month of November amid decreased ridership

There could be more furloughs, too: if Congress doesn’t approve $4.9 billion requested in funding for Amtrak, “further steps” could happen, Amtrak President and CEO William Flynn said during the news briefing.

As a result of the pandemic, business is currently operating at 25 percent with a 15.2 million passenger decrease from last year, requiring more funding than normal, officials said.

Amtrak said they are planning to furlough approximately 1,950 employees over the month of November following decreased ridership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in a conference call Monday afternoon.

“The approach we have to this is that these are our employees: they’re the people we care about,” Amtrak Board of Directors Chair Anthony Coscia said. “These are our passengers: they’re the people we care about, and they come first and we’re doing everything possible to assure that we don’t create further disruption to any of this. But we clearly need to help because we know that it can’t be done on our own.”

When the pandemic first hit, ridership dropped by 97 percent in just one month. Now, during Thanksgiving week, one of the busiest rider times, Amtrak is currently operating at a 20 percent level of demand, Flynn said.

Ridership on Northeast Regional trains alone has decreased by over 48 percent compared to last year, according to data provided by Amtrak.

“To get the economy moving and help Amtrak and our employees through the situation, Congress needs to act on pandemic relief and economic stimulus funding that will enable us to recall our furloughed employees, restore service frequency on long distance and state-supported routes, and make investments that will advance critical capital projects such as bridges and tunnels on the Northeast Corridor,” Flynn said.

The Amtrak officials said their biggest priority has been keeping customers and employees safe during the pandemic. They teamed up with the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health to best analyze how to make riding with Amtrak safe, Flynn said.

The steps implemented include requiring face masks at all times, limiting bookings, and promoting social distancing.

“Our goal here is to ensure that our customers experience, but also realize and understand and develop, a renewed sense of confidence that they can have when they travel with us during this holiday season and going forward,” Flynn said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.