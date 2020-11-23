Baker unveils new ad campaign to encourage people to take COVID-19 precautions

“The campaign makes clear that we can in fact get back to the things we want to do,” Baker said, such as spending time with friends and family if state residents redouble their efforts to follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as face coverings, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

Baker, speaking during his regular State House press conference, said the multilingual campaign will run on TV and digital platforms and posters will be distributed to stores

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday unveiled the state’s new #GetBackMass ad campaign to encourage people to keep taking COVID-19 precautions, so they can return to many of their cherished pre-pandemic pastimes with friends and relatives sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

He also again reiterated that residents should only celebrate Thanksgiving with their immediate households this year, since data shows informal indoor gatherings - such as large extended family dinners - have proven to be spreaders of the virus.

“No one wants to be the person who’s responsible for [getting] a family member sick,” Baker said. “There is community transmission across the Commonwealth.”

He urged residents to think about how their actions on Thanksgiving could affect elderly relatives and neighbors and implored people to “keep your visit short” and their masks on if they plan to spend time in-person Thursday with elderly relatives.

Baker was joined at the briefing by state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who told reporters the Abbott BinaxNow coronavirus tests being made available to many school districts will also be provided to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

“Abbot BinaxNow test kits can be used in long term care facilities for the purpose of testing individuals entering the facility or ... visitors, nursing home purveyors and the like,” Sudders said. “Those who test positive should be treated as a positive COVID case, be declined entry to the long-term care facility and encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.”

Advertisement

The governor was also asked if he feels things will improve for the country once President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

“I would start by saying that I don’t think we should be waiting until Jan. 20,” Baker said, citing a stalemate on another federal COVID relief package and other factors. “I don’t see why we have to wait until Jan. 20 for any of that to happen. ... I think it’s really important for [President Trump] and his team to focus on what’s directly in front of everybody, which is, how are going to continue” to battle the pandemic. “That should be priority number-one. Priority number two should be making that transition [from Trump to Biden] work, because that’s an important part ... as well.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.