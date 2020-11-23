Coast Guard searching for missing boat with four fishermen 20 miles off Provincetown coast

A search is underway for the crew of the Emmy Rose, a Maine-based fishing boat, after the Coast Guard found an empty life boat and debris at its last known location 20 miles off the coast of Provincetown early Monday.
The Coast Guard said the search began around 1 a.m. Monday after the 82-foot-long vessel’s emergency beacon, known by the acronym of EPIRB, was activated. The owner of the Portland-based boat also reported that no one answered the ship’s satellite phone.
“Upon arrival to the vessel’s last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft,” the agency said in a statement around 9 a.m. Monday.
Conditions were turbulent with 30 knot winds – about 35 miles per hour – and seas of six to eight feet, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard assets deployed to the search include a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane, along with the 210-foot cutter Vigorous, the 110-foot patrol boat Key Largo, and a 47-foot motor life boat from Provincetown.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
