Coast Guard searching for missing boat with four fishermen 20 miles off Provincetown coast

A search is underway for the crew of the Emmy Rose, a Maine-based fishing boat, after the Coast Guard found an empty life boat and debris at its last known location 20 miles off the coast of Provincetown early Monday.

The Coast Guard said the search began around 1 a.m. Monday after the 82-foot-long vessel’s emergency beacon, known by the acronym of EPIRB, was activated. The owner of the Portland-based boat also reported that no one answered the ship’s satellite phone.

“Upon arrival to the vessel’s last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft,” the agency said in a statement around 9 a.m. Monday.