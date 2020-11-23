Fitchburg State College freshman murdered in hometown of Tulsa

A freshman member of Fitchburg State College’s football team was murdered this weekend in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla., while he was attending a party held at an Airbnb house, authorities said Monday.

Desmond Clayton was described by the school’s football coach, Steve Sperone as a “confident and outgoing member of the team whose big personality would light up any room.” Sperone had a virtual meeting with Clayton’s teammates, encouraging them to help each other, the school said in a statement.

Counseling is available for students, the school said.