Fitchburg State College freshman murdered in hometown of Tulsa

A freshman member of Fitchburg State College’s football team was murdered this weekend in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla., while he was attending a party held at an Airbnb house, authorities said Monday.
Desmond Clayton was described by the school’s football coach, Steve Sperone as a “confident and outgoing member of the team whose big personality would light up any room.” Sperone had a virtual meeting with Clayton’s teammates, encouraging them to help each other, the school said in a statement.
Counseling is available for students, the school said.
“We have been in touch with Desmond’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time, and we ask our entire community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts,” the school said in the statement.
In a posting on its official Twitter account, Tulsa police said they responded to the Airbnb rental on North Cheyenne Street Friday night around 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.
Officers found Clayton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said about 25 people were at the party at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made.
On 11/20/2020 at 9:58 pm, we responded to a shooting at 1318 N. Cheyenne. That address is an Air BnB rental where a party was being held.
At the time of the shooting, approximately 25 people were at the party. Victim Desmond Clayton, was shot multiple times and
