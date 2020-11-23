Man, 26, fatally stabbed in Haverhill

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Haverhill, according to Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
In a statement Monday, Blodgett’s office identified the victim as Jose Vasquez. No arrests have been made.
The statement said Haverhill police responded Saturday around 10 p.m. to a Marble Street home for a reported stabbing. They discovered Vasquez, who had sustained multiple stab wounds and who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
“Investigators believe that this was not a random act and that there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said. “The homicide is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Haverhill Police.”
No information on a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
