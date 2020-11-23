Man, 26, fatally stabbed in Haverhill

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Haverhill, according to Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

In a statement Monday, Blodgett’s office identified the victim as Jose Vasquez. No arrests have been made.

The statement said Haverhill police responded Saturday around 10 p.m. to a Marble Street home for a reported stabbing. They discovered Vasquez, who had sustained multiple stab wounds and who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.