MBTA to distribute face masks during rush hour

The MBTA began offering face masks to riders on Monday in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise. The agency has required riders to wear a face covering since May 6.

The new service is backed by New Balance, the Boston-based shoe company, which donated 100,000 masks.

“Wearing a face covering is one of the most effective ways to combat the virus,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release. “We ask that riders do their part by wearing face coverings while within the MBTA system and distancing while on public transit.”