Six residents at assisted-living facility in Andover die in coronavirus outbreak

“Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time,” Codair said in a statement.

The six residents of Atria Marland Place died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Kymberly Codair, regional vice president of Atria Senior Living, a Kentucky-based company that operates more than 200 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Six residents at an assisted-living facility in Andover have died in the past week during a coronavirus outbreak that has infected 71 residents and employees, officials said Monday.

In the past month, 50 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for the virus during ongoing screening at the facility, she said. Seven of those employees have recovered and the remainder are quarantining. Residents who tested positive are quarantining and “receiving the proper care,” she said.

“At Atria our primary focus is and always has been on the health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees,” Codair said.

Atria Marland is operating with escalated safety protocols, including restricted access tovisitors, regularly screening staff for temperatures and symptoms, frequently monitoring residents for symptoms, and requiring staff to wear personal protective equipment, she said. Additional testing of residents and staff is scheduled for the coming days.

A relative of a resident at Atria Marland said he was alarmed by the spike in cases and wondered if enough was being done to keep residents safe.

“They were doing a really good job by their own reporting and now they’re not,” said the relative, who did not want to be identified because of concerns about his relative’s privacy. “They are in a situation where they need help.”

Andover public health director Thomas Carbone said the town is working closely with Atria and the state Executive Office of Elder Affairs, which oversees assisted-living facilities, in an effort to contain the virus.

“This has really been just over the last two or three weeks that this cluster has occurred,” Carbone said. “Like everybody else we are seeing cases throughout the community. It’s unfortunate this has made it into this assisted-living facility.”

He said Atria Marland had prevented the virus from spreading through the facility during the spring and public health officials are working to determine what caused the current outbreak.

“I know there has been some staff turnover,” Carbone said. “We encourage them to talk to existing staff who came through this in the spring to find out what they did differently.”

Andover, which the state ranks at moderate risk from the virus, has had 743 cases, 208 of which are active, and 67 deaths, according to its website.

Carbone said the cluster of cases at Atria Marland is a major contributor to the town’s total case numbers, while at least half of the remaining cases have been traced to household contacts.

The state specifies the number of COVID-19 deaths at individual nursing homes, but doesn’t disclose those figures for assisted-living facilities. It provides limited data on the number of positive cases at assisted-living facilities, offering a range of cases rather than a precise number.

In its Nov. 19 report, the state listed Atria Marland Place as one of 32 assisted-living facilities that had more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases since January.

As of Monday, the state reported there were 6,685 probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in the state’s long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and rest homes. There were 10,299 confirmed deaths from the virus.

