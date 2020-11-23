State Police continue search for missing motorcyclist in Taunton River

State Police continued the search Monday for a missing motorcyclist in the Taunton River in Fall River, officials said.
This is the second consecutive day of the search for the motorcyclist, believed to be a 35-year-old Fall River man, who crashed at 12:25 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Route 79 southbound, State Police said in a statement.
Troopers said they believe the man “likely was thrown over an embankment from the impact of the crash and fell into the water below.”
State Police said they are searching the river, which flows to the south from Fall River, across into Rhode Island, and into Mount Hope Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, using side scan sonar. If the device detects objects or anomalies on the seabed, trooper will go into the water to investigate.
Advertisement
The driver was not found in the search Sunday, but troopers said they found articles of clothing.
Fall River and Somerset police have assisted in the search, as well as the US Coast Guard, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.