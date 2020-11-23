State Police continue search for missing motorcyclist in Taunton River

State Police continued the search Monday for a missing motorcyclist in the Taunton River in Fall River, officials said.

This is the second consecutive day of the search for the motorcyclist, believed to be a 35-year-old Fall River man, who crashed at 12:25 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Route 79 southbound, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers said they believe the man “likely was thrown over an embankment from the impact of the crash and fell into the water below.”