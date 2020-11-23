State trooper shot during traffic stop in Hyannis released from hospital; suspect or suspects remain at large

The search for the suspect or suspects who shot Lennon is ongoing, he said.

Trooper John Lennon, 28, will remain on injured leave as he recovers, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. A large police procession escorted Lennon home after he got out of the hospital, he said.

The state trooper who was shot in the hand in Hyannis during a traffic stop Friday night was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, authorities said.

Lennon, who graduated from the State Police Academy in May, was shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday after he pulled over a motor vehicle on Camp Street in Hyannis, State Police said in a statement.

The round went through Lennon’s right hand and then appears to have struck his ballistic vest in the shoulder area, officials said. The vehicle fled immediately after the shooting, State Police said.

Robert Bastille, a photojournalist and founder of the Hyannis News, was the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting and recorded video of the moment he ran up to the cruiser.

“I jump out of my car and ran up to his cruiser and to my relief he was able to get out of his cruiser and was walking and talking,” Bastille wrote on on the Hyannis News website. “Seeing he was bleeding heavily, I ran back to my car to grab a tourniquet along with other other gunshot wound first aid supplies I keep in a trauma kit.”

Bastille wrote that while he was “frantically digging out the first aid bag” another trooper arrived at the scene.

That was Trooper Timothy Shields, who graduated with Lennon from the same State Police Academy class in May. Shields took Lennon into his cruiser and rushed him to Cape Cod Hospital, and Lennon was later taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, State Police said in the statement.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands district, with assistance from other State Police units and Barnstable police. “No further details are being released at this time in order to protect the integrity of that ongoing investigation,” State Police.

Both Lennon and Shields are assigned to the State Police barracks in Yarmouth, State Police said.

Colonel Christopher Mason, superintendent of the State Police, praised both troopers for how they handled the situation.

”First and foremost, I commend our Trooper who suffered a serious injury in the performance of his duty, and his classmate and barracks-mate, Trooper Shields, who took quick and decisive action to get his wounded brother Trooper to the emergency room immediately,” Mason said in a statement. “Both Troopers remained calm and composed in a highly stressful situation, and both did what they had to do without delay — behavior that speaks volumes about their character, courage, and the quality of their training at the State Police Academy. We are grateful that the outcome was not worse.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page (www.gofundme.com/f/SupportTrooperLennon) that was started for Lennon had surpassed its goal and had received $123,730 in contributions as of Monday afternoon.

















