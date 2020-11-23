Tornado warning issued for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard

The forecasters warned of flying debris, damage to mobile homes, damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

The warning is in effect until noon. Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, and Hyannis were in the path of the dangerous storm, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado warning has been issued for areas on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

The weather service urged people to take cover now.

The warning includes east central Dukes County and southeastern Barnstable County.

The forecasters said that 11:22 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard moving northeast at 50 miles per hour. Gusts to 45 miles per hour were reported. Weather service radar detected rotation in the clouds.

At 11:36 a.m., the storm was eight miles south of Barnstable.

The forecasters also issued a severe thunderstorm warning, effective until 12:30 p.m., noting that at 11:57 a.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Dennis, moving northeast at 60 miles per hour.

The storm was headed to Yarmouth around 11:40 a.m., Dennis and Harwich around 11:45 a.m., and Brewster around 11:50 a.m.

“Take cover now!” forecasters said. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Nantucket.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.