Toys for Tots and stargazing

NORTH

The Chelmsford Police Department invites the community to fill one of its cruisers with gifts to benefit Toys for Tots, and provide kids in need with gifts of their own this holiday season. Residents are asked to contribute new, unwrapped toys for children ages infant to 16. This year, the department hopes to collect and donate at least 3,000 toys. Please drop off donated toys on Saturday, Dec 5, starting at 9 a.m. at the Walmart on 66 Parkhurst Road.

Santa Claus is coming to Merrimac to meet with residents and take a socially distanced picture, thanks to the town’s police and fire departments, Santa Committee, and the Merrimac Fire Couplings. On Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants are invited to drive to the Merrimac police station at 2 Jana Way, where they will wait in their vehicles until it is their turn to take a photo. Santa will be 6 feet away from children, in the background, to allow for social distancing. Participants will be given a flyer to direct them to a Flickr address for photo access. Residents can also drop off letters to Santa -- they will receive a response from the man himself! Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to email Merrimac Police at police@merrimacpolice.org.