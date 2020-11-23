30,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19 by Christmas, CDC model shows

After a week that shattered daily case, testing and hospitalization records, Covid’s trajectory is slated to steepen in the US.

Coronavirus, which has killed more than 256,000 Americans so far, is on track to claim another 30,000 lives by mid-December, according to forecasts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The model shows weekly cases and deaths both rising every week for the next month, the maximum range of the agency’s projection.

Other models stretch further into the future and paint a picture of what the disease may look like when President-elect Joe Biden inherits the crisis. Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle show daily deaths peaking in early January on the current path, at around 2,560. That would imply a death toll of more than 387,000 by Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.