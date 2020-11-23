Group gathers outside Sununu’s home to protest mask mandate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — At least 100 people protested New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask mandate, chanting “Breathe free or die,” and “We will not comply,” outside his home in Newfields.

Sununu issued an executive order that took effect Friday requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible.

Seacoastonline.com reports protest organizer Frank Staples, working with a group called Absolute Defiance, was asked Sunday why the protest was held outside Sununu’s home rather than at the Statehouse.