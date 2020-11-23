John Kerry to join Biden administration as National Security Council official dedicated to climate change

Kerry, who helped negotiate the Paris Climate Accord under the Obama administration, will serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. It will be the first time the National Security Council will include an official solely dedicated to climate change, according to a press release announcing Kerry’s appointment.

Former Massachusetts senator and secretary of state John Kerry will join the Biden administration as a National Security Council official focused on climate change, the Biden transition team said Monday as it announced a series of national security picks.

The announcement came as President-elect Joe Biden confirmed he would nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state and announced Alejandro Mayorkas as his choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Biden also announced the choice of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, as well as Avril Haines as his pick for Director of National Intelligence. He also tapped Jake Sullivan to be National Security Adviser, according to the release.

A formal announcement event will be held on Tuesday.

Kerry reacted to the news on Twitter shortly after the announcement.

“These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative. Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits — or without diversity of background and perspective,” Biden said in a statement Monday.

Biden is moving forward with plans to fill out his government even as Trump refuses to concede defeat, has pursued baseless legal challenges in several key states, and has worked to stymie the transition process. The stakes of a smooth transition are especially high this year because Biden will take office amid the worst pandemic in more than a century, which will likely require a full government response to contain.

