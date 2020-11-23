Millions of Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving despite warnings about COVID-19 from public health officials

That marks about a 57 percent decrease from 2019, when more than 7 million people flew through airports in the country over the same weekend.

Between Friday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 22, more than 3 million people passed through US airport checkpoints, the highest number of travelers since the pandemic began, according to Transportation Security Administration data .

While the number of people traveling ahead of Thanksgiving is significantly less than last year, millions of people still flew this past weekend despite pleas from public health officials to refrain from traveling and celebrate the holiday at home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In Massachusetts, traffic levels at Logan Airport are still down about 80 percent compared to 2019 levels, according to Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan, who said about 18,000 to 20,000 departing passengers traveled through Logan since Friday.

The number of travelers nationwide on Sunday — 1,047,934 — was the “highest since the steep decline due to the pandemic,” Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, said on Twitter.

With officials encouraging people to stay home, the American Automobile Association is anticipating at least a 10 percent drop in travel nationwide ahead of Thanksgiving, marking the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 recession, the agency said in a statement. That number mirrors what officials expect in Massachusetts: A 9.7 percent drop in the number of people traveling this year compared to 2019 is projected in the state, the statement said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving this year and only celebrate with members of their households, citing surging numbers of coronavirus cases across the country.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the guidance said. “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

COVID-19 cases are surging in Massachusetts and across the country. On Sunday, the state reached a new milestone: 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the nationwide death toll due to the virus surpassed 250,000, and officials said they expect that number to continue climbing steeply.

At a press conference on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker said the fact that TSA data shows the number of people traveling this year is down compared to last year suggests that “the message that’s been delivered by folks like us and by many others across the country has clearly resonated with many people.”

“My hope is that the folks who do travel recognize and understand that they have an additional responsibility here with respect to how they deal with people they’re coming in contact with who they don’t normally spend time with,” Baker said, as he urged people to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow other public health measures if they plan to interact with people outside of their households for the holiday.

The number of new coronavirus tests reported by the state was above 100,000 on Saturday and Sunday, and averaged about 96,000 in the past four days, according to state data, which is something Baker said he did not anticipate. State officials believe the data indicate people are seeking COVID-19 tests before traveling. Public health experts have warned that a negative COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving does not necessarily mean family gatherings will be virus-free.

Baker added that the state can’t predict “what we’ll be dealing with two weeks from now” when the number of COVID-19 infections as a result of holiday travel will become clearer.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh also urged city residents to stay home this year, noting data shows indoor gatherings are a source of coronavirus transmission.

“While Thanksgiving is normally a time to travel to see family and gather, we are not living in normal times,” Walsh said in a statement. “The data makes it clear: we must continue to stay vigilant in following public health guidance to keep each other, our families, and communities safe. That is why this year in Boston we are urging everyone to stay home, avoid travel, and spend Thanksgiving Day in person with only the members of your current household.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said over the weekend that he was concerned crowded airports in the days leading up to Thanksgiving are going to “get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”

He added that new COVID-19 cases as a result of Thanksgiving travel wouldn’t be apparent until weeks later, creating a “very difficult” situation, he told “Face the Nation” on CBS on Sunday.

Stephen Donner, an emergency medicine doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving, writing on Twitter: “Wear a mask. Stay home. And especially stay home for one Thanksgiving. You have the ability to stop the spread of a virus that’s taken away all future Thanksgivings for over 250,000 Americans.”

