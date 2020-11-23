A running list of President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks

Here are the people we know of so far who would form Biden’s Cabinet, if confirmed.

Nominations to Cabinet posts will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Despite President Trump’s refusal to concede the election, President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with forming his administration, having already announced some Cabinet nominations with plans to announce more in the coming days.

State

Antony Blinken

Biden chose Blinken, 58, one of his longest-serving and closest advisers, to lead the State Department. He served as deputy secretary of state during the Obama-Biden administration from 2015 to 2017.

Antony Blinken pictured in September 2016. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Treasury

Janet Yellen

Multiple news outlets reported Monday that Yellen was Biden’s choice to lead the Treasury Department. Her confirmation would make her the first woman to lead the department. She was the first woman to serve as Federal Reserve Chair.

Janet Yellen pictured in August 2019. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas

Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security. He was deputy secretary of the department from 2013 to 2016.

Alejandro Mayorkas pictured in 2013. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Thomas-Greenfield is a 35-year veteran of the foreign service who oversaw the Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017. She has served as director general of the foreign service and ambassador to Liberia.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield in January 2014. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Biden has also announced nominations for other administration positions.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

John Kerry

The former Massachusetts senator, Secretary of State, and Democratic presidential candidate will serve as a National Security Council official focused on climate change.

Director of National Intelligence

Avril Haines

Haines would be the first woman to serve in the role if confirmed by the Senate. She previously served as assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser from 2015 to 2017. Before that, she was the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

National Security Adviser

Jake Sullivan

Sullivan is currently a senior policy adviser to Biden. He previously served as an adviser to Biden during the Obama administration and was deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

