Traces of coronavirus in MWRA wastewater reach new highs for northern section of system, which includes Boston

The pilot program looks for SarsCOV2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater. Samples are taken at the MWRA’s Deer Island treatment plant. The latest data, which is posted on the MWRA website, covers samples collected up until Thursday.

The amount of coronavirus detected in the wastewater from the southern section of the system ticked downward slightly from the highest point it has reached this fall.

The amount of coronavirus detected in the wastewater from Boston and other communities in the northern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system has continued to edge higher, reaching the highest levels yet of a recent surge, according to the latest data.

With the state and the nation experiencing an alarming surge in cases, experts are concerned about the signals the tests have been sending.

Coronavirus traces found in wastewater from the northern section of the MWRA system have reached their highest levels yet this fall. MWRA





Coronavirus traces found in wastewater from the southern section of the MWRA system have ticked down from their highest levels this fall. MWRA





The data and charts posted by the MWRA have been updated and reformatted after the contractor doing the work, Biobot Analytics Inc. of Cambridge, “updated its data processing protocol to improve the accuracy of the wastewater surveillance results,” MWRA said on its website.

“Biobot has gone back and applied its most current data analysis methods to all the data generated for MWRA. The update included re-processing of all archived wastewater sample results for samples collected since the beginning of March 2020,” the MWRA said.

The new data, like the old data, show two major surges in virus detections, one in the spring and one happening now. The new data differ from the old, however, in suggesting that there is a bigger gap in size between the larger spring surge and the current surge.

The old data had indicated that for the southern section of the system the current levels were exceeding the springtime levels. The new data says the current levels are still below the springtime peak.

