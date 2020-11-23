Trump repeats unfounded election fraud claims in late-night posts flagged by Twitter

Trump's tweets, which included another false claim that he "won" the election, were quickly flagged by Twitter with disclaimers.

Then, just before midnight, he took to Twitter to repeat more of the unfounded claims of mass voter fraud that have animated his weeks-long resistance to acknowledging defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

As more Republicans joined a chorus urging President Donald Trump to concede the election and his legal team splintered over far-fetched conspiracy theories, Trump spent Sunday at his private golf course in Virginia.

The Trump campaign's allegations that massive voter fraud tilted the election to Biden have repeatedly been tossed out of the courts, including in a stinging rebuke on Saturday from a federal judge in Pennsylvania who rejected the campaign's efforts to invalidate millions of votes there.

The president's legal efforts suffered another blow on Sunday when two of his attorneys, Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, suddenly distanced the campaign from a third high-profile lawyer, Sidney Powell, who had lobbed bizarre claims of a far-reaching communist conspiracy tied to late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez.

That move came as more Republicans spoke up in opposition to Trump's continued efforts to overturn the results of the election. Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and close Trump confidante, on Sunday called the president's legal team a "national embarrassment" and counseled Trump to accept his loss.

"Elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen," Christie told ABC News's "This Week."

Republican senators including Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) also all urged Trump to begin the transition to Biden's presidency.

"President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit," Murkowski tweeted on Sunday.

Trump, meanwhile, spent his Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. Since election night, he has golfed at least six times while appearing in public just four times, The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reported on Sunday.

The president hasn't stayed silent on Twitter, though, where he has spent weeks making unsubstantiated claims of fraud. That trend continued Sunday night.

In one tweet Sunday, the president claimed that "in certain swing states, there were more votes than people who voted, and in big numbers," while also alleging "fake ballots" and "egregious conduct." Fact-checkers have repeatedly investigated viral claims that vote counts exceeded registered voters in various locales, and found them all to be false. Twitter flagged Trump's tweet as being "disputed."

In a second tweet late on Sunday, Trump shared a Breitbart News piece about his record in courting Hispanic voters, writing “Great, but we also won the election!” As The Post’s Fact Checker has repeatedly reported, that is false. Twitter also flagged that tweet, noting that “multiple sources called this election differently.”