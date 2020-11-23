Isolation and connection during the pandemic

“Hey, how are you?” he said, his voice and accent booming in that way he had that could bring summer sun to a blizzard.

“José, how are you?” I said, happy to see him again.

A while after my mom died, I saw José, our longtime mailman who had changed routes several years earlier, heading toward our 1916 colonial. He was filling in that day, while our current carrier, Marjani, was on leave.

We were catching up when he asked, “How’s your mom?”

“She passed away, José,” I said, watching his lively brown eyes halt, then brim with tears. For a minute, he said nothing.

For a long while now, we have not had a consistent postal carrier, and I miss that. I’m not always home when the mail arrives. When I can, I say, “Stay safe. Thank you,” to this person who is at once a stranger and familiar, a compadre.

As front-line workers during these days of COVID-19, postal carriers and grocers see firsthand how work and life have been altered, from local streets to grocery aisles. With cases and hospitalizations rising, preparations again underway to construct field hospitals, and cold weather and indoor living at our door, things feel, if possible, even more fragile.

We are where the rubber hits the road: the people who help make it possible for you to eat and the people who connect you to the world. I know the weight that the pandemic has on us, the grocers. How is it for the carriers?

Bill Lynch, 50, and the other postal carriers I talked to said the quiet of the pandemic, of the streets, of the people, the businesses, is a keen loss. “We miss our customers. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Lynch said. “People don’t stop and talk anymore.”

If there is a divining rod that distinguishes between grocers and postal carriers, it may be that we grocers exist in the surround sound of a cacophony of customers with nonstop needs. There is no getting away. Carriers feel the loss of customer contact.

Is it wrong that I envy the absence they feel?

Often, carriers and customers become fixtures in each other’s worlds. After all, our mail carriers hold the intimate pieces of our lives: the letters or cards, the package meant just for us — even the bills.

“I don’t deliver to customers. I deliver to my family,” said Lynch, a postal carrier for the past 22 years who works out of the Framingham Post Office. “We rely on people as much as they rely on us, especially the older folks.”

Like other carriers, Amy Breault, 48, speaks warmly of her customers, including a woman from her former route who recently turned 96. “I sent her a card and talk to her once a week,” said Breault, who works out of the Pittsfield Post Office. “Usually, I bring her a bouquet of flowers on her birthday.” Not this year.

Unlike the men and women who deliver to us and for us, I don’t know the names of my customers except for a few, and they don’t know mine. I am not in their neighborhoods, their businesses, at their front doors.

Part of this remove results from automation and convenience. One-stop shopping. Online spending. Chains vs. smaller stores. E-mails vs. personal letters. Social media snippets vs. face-to-face. Along the way, our human connection feels diluted. The coronavirus pandemic alters us even more. Some days it feels like the poet W.B. Yeats had it right, that the center cannot hold. We continue slouching toward anxiety.

On her route, Breault said, some of the businesses are closing back down, with people again working from home. Others, like a jewelry store or gym, fear being closed down again, she said.

“One of the restaurants on my route is closing permanently because of COVID,” she said. “Really sad. It’s just terrible for our economy.”

Though foot traffic in our store initially slowed during the early shelter-at-home days, when flour was impossible to find and the frozen food section revealed only freezers’ gathering ice, we were never entirely adrift. More, we were a ship at sea with a skeleton crew and passengers.

Tom Rooney, 57, has had the same Wollaston postal route for the past 32 years. “We have a college (Eastern Nazarene) and an elementary school, and when everything shut down it was eerily calm,” he said. “It was shocking to me.”

Lynch’s route also includes two large apartment buildings with mailboxes in the lobby. In those closer spaces, COVID-19 intrudes.

“You can just feel the tension,” said Lynch, who masks throughout the day. “Somebody walking too close to someone else or someone putting on a mask as they are getting out of the elevator,” he said. “You can just feel the anger in everybody.”

I know this one. At the store, COVID anger and fear sometimes mask themselves in annoyance and peevishness.

All of us — customers, grocers, carriers — carry our share of the national fatigue and anxiety. We worry. We function. We move in our worlds. We rinse and repeat.

Dan Wheeler, 45, who has a largely residential Holliston route, sees the benefits of working throughout this entire time. “I think a lot of people were really affected with mental health issues from being shut in,” he said. “I think I would have been a lot worse off.”

I understand what Wheeler means, and still, I know that if I could afford to stay home as numbers swell, I would. My Sicilian mother would encourage it.

“Your mom was a nice lady,” José said. “She was good.” He told me how she would greet him at the door. And then his booming voice arose from his belly, imitating my mother, saying, “José, do you want a bottle of water?” Even as he said it, he seemed refreshed. We both laughed.

His voice went quiet again. “Beatrice,” he said softly, repeating my mother’s name, looking beyond me, as if he could see her face one more time. “Beatrice.”

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe.