Like people, our democracy can only take so much

Joan Vennochi got it right in her column “There’s no bottom for how low Republicans will let Trump go” (Opinion, Nov. 19). Republicans who are supporting Donald Trump’s selfish and misguided refusal to accept the election results are helping to destroy faith in our democracy. In their rush for power, they are willing to degrade one of the foundations of our society, free and fair elections. What they forget is that, like people, our democracy has a limited ability to heal. If we attack democracy too much and too often, it will wither and die.

My father is one of the more than 250,000 people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 infection. He got esophageal cancer 20 years ago, but through a difficult surgery he was able to recover, mostly. He started having small strokes 10 years ago, and each time, he worked hard at rehabilitation. He succeeded but always lost a little more neurological function, which made it hard for him to walk in the past couple of years. Then last month, he got COVID-19. At first, it looked like he might recover, but the virus was the last straw for his weakened body, and he died this month.