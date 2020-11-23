fb-pixel
Reports of vaccine progress are a beacon of hope

This picture taken on Nov. 18 shows the logo of the Cambridge biotech company Moderna, which said last week that its vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, according to a preliminary analysis.
This picture taken on Nov. 18 shows the logo of the Cambridge biotech company Moderna, which said last week that its vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, according to a preliminary analysis.JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The fantastic news that there’s another effective vaccine on the horizon gives me such a feeling of hope (”Data signal Moderna vaccine’s 94% effective,” Page A1, Nov. 17). I know that there are all sorts of caveats to this news, but I’m going to hang on to this beacon with all my being. Because a beacon it is: a solid glimmer that we could be seeing the end to this nightmare.

That’s what’s going to get me through the next months of knuckling down, continuing to wear a mask, and observe social distance. I’m lucky that I can distance easily. I’ll be toward the end of the line receiving a shot. Morally, that feels right: The vaccine must go first to those on the front lines and to the more vulnerable.

I had a T-shirt once that said, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but man those hallways are dark.” We’ve got that light shining. We can hang on.

I write this with tremendous awe and gratitude to health care and front-line workers and everyone involved in developing and distributing these vaccines.

Marianne Lambelet

Cambridge