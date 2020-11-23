Reports of vaccine progress are a beacon of hope

The fantastic news that there’s another effective vaccine on the horizon gives me such a feeling of hope (”Data signal Moderna vaccine’s 94% effective,” Page A1, Nov. 17). I know that there are all sorts of caveats to this news, but I’m going to hang on to this beacon with all my being. Because a beacon it is: a solid glimmer that we could be seeing the end to this nightmare.

That’s what’s going to get me through the next months of knuckling down, continuing to wear a mask, and observe social distance. I’m lucky that I can distance easily. I’ll be toward the end of the line receiving a shot. Morally, that feels right: The vaccine must go first to those on the front lines and to the more vulnerable.