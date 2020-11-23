Social workers can’t provide person-centered care in state’s dehumanizing prison setting

Re “Mass. prisoners not getting proper mental health care, US finds” (Page A1, Nov. 18): Social workers working in and alongside the carceral system witness the constitutional violations described in this report and, unfortunately, much more. This report of the Massachusetts US attorney’s office and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division finds that the conditions of mental health watches within the state Department of Correction are equivalent to solitary confinement; this is not treatment, and it has been condemned by our organization.

As social workers, the ethics of our profession mandate that we advocate against such social injustices, and our state organization has long advocated for better conditions for people incarcerated in the Department of Correction. The profession’s ethics also mandate that we serve oppressed populations, including people who are incarcerated. However, the conditions described in the recent report make providing the highest-quality services impossible. Our members who work in these institutions face an uphill battle to provide person-centered care within a dehumanizing environment.