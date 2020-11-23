We look to Georgia for a course correction of our politics

Re “Suddenly, Georgia is on everyone’s mind” (Page A1, Nov. 15): The residents of Georgia have the power to change the course of our country. We all know what a disaster our Congress has been — deeply divided and unable to pass important legislation to help the people of this country. The voters of Georgia have an opportunity to make things better. If they can accomplish the difficult task of electing two Democratic senators in the Jan. 5 runoff, then the Senate will sit at 48 Democrats (and two independents who caucus with the party) and 50 Republicans, and the two sides will have to talk with each other in order to get things done.

It’s the same challenge we all face in this deeply divided country. We need to talk to one another, to rebuild our relationships. This election in Georgia could help us begin this work.