Blackhawks hire former Northeastern star Kendall Coyne Schofield as first female player development coach in team history

The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach, making her the first woman to hold that position in the organization’s 94-year history.

Coyne Schofield, 28, will work with the coaching staff of Chicago’s top minor league affiliate in Rockford, Ill., and serve as a youth hockey growth specialist. The captain of the US women’s national team previously held broadcasting jobs with NBC Sports and the San Jose Sharks. She won the 2016 Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s college hockey following her senior season at Northeastern.

Chicago also added former NHL forward Erik Condra as player development coach, hired Juan Gonzalez from USA Hockey to be a minor league strength and conditioning coach, and promoted Meghan Hunter to director of hockey administration and amateur scout.