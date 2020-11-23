Bruins re-sign Jake DeBrusk to two-year, $7.35 million deal

The Bruins are almost done dealing this offseason after signing Jake DeBrusk to a two-year, $7.35 million deal with a $3.675 million cap hit, the team announced Monay.
DeBrusk, who turned 24 last month, was on pace for his second 20-goal season in his three-year career when the NHL paused on March 12. He produced a 19-16--35 line in 65 games.
The signing gives the Bruins about $3.7 million of cap space, according to Puckpedia, with captain Zdeno Chara still unsigned. Chara’s most recent deal came in at $3.75 million, including $1.75 million in performance bonuses.
Though streaky, DeBrusk has plenty of speed and enough skill to fit on the second line with David Krejci, his regular centerman.
Advertisement
He’s also a postseason producer. He has 14 playoff goals and 23 points in 49 playoff games, including a 4-7--11 line in the Bruins’ 2019 run to the Stanley Cup Final. He scored 27 goals and 42 points in 68 games that regular season.
More to come.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.