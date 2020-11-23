Bruins re-sign Jake DeBrusk to two-year, $7.35 million deal

The Bruins are almost done dealing this offseason after signing Jake DeBrusk to a two-year, $7.35 million deal with a $3.675 million cap hit, the team announced Monay.

DeBrusk, who turned 24 last month, was on pace for his second 20-goal season in his three-year career when the NHL paused on March 12. He produced a 19-16--35 line in 65 games.

The signing gives the Bruins about $3.7 million of cap space, according to Puckpedia, with captain Zdeno Chara still unsigned. Chara’s most recent deal came in at $3.75 million, including $1.75 million in performance bonuses.