Countdown to kickoff: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers set to meet the Rams in Monday night showdown

The Buccaneers are looking to keep the momentum going against the Rams in a Monday Night Football showdown.
We’ll be tracking developments live. Follow along with these updates.
Click here to refresh this page.
Back to football - 7 p.m.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on Monday Night Football again this evening, set to meet the Los Angeles Rams. Brady and the Bucs are looking to start their playoff push in earnest; after a 38-3 loss to Drew Brees and the Saints two weeks ago, they bounced back with a 46-23 win over the Panthers. Can they keep that momentum rolling? We’ll see this evening.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.