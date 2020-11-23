Jared Goff and the Rams hold off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for 27-24 win

Goff went 39 for 51 for 376 yards, with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, while Brady finished 26 for 48 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two picks — both of which came courtesy of rookie Jordan Fuller.

After Goff engineered a drive that was capped by a Los Angeles field goal to give the Rams a 27-24 lead with 2:36 left, Brady tried to answer, but ended up throwing his second interception of the evening.

Tom Brady was picked off twice, while Jared Goff led Los Angeles on what turned out to be a game-winning fourth quarter drive to lift the Rams over the Buccaneers, 27-24, Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Cooper Kupp (11 catches, 145 yards) and Robert Woods (12 catches, 130 yards, one touchdown) were the stars of the game for the Rams (7-3). The Buccaneers (7-4) lost for the second time in the last three games.

Here’s how it all happened:

Brady tosses INT - 11:18 p.m.

Brady gets picked, and that ought to do it. Jordan Fuller with his second interception of the night. Los Angeles has the ball and the lead with less than a minute to go.

Rams back on top - 11:12 p.m.

The offenses are alive! After Brady powered the Bucs down the field for the game-tying score, Goff and the Rams responded with a big fourth-quarter drive of his own, one that culminated with a 40-yard field goal to take a 27-24 lead with 2:36 left in regulation. It’s all on the Rams’ defense right now.

Tampa ties it - 11:01 p.m.

The Bucs have tied it up again, this time with just under four minutes left. Brady found Godwin -- who was wide open -- on a 13-yard pass play to make it 24-24. Great effort from Godwin on that play. Brady is 24-for-44 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Can Goff answer? Or will Tampa get the ball back with a chance to win it in regulation? We will see.

Defenses are in command - 10:56 p.m.

This game started as something of a marquee matchup between two big quarterbacks, and that pretty much was the case over the first two quarters or so. Now, we’ve reached a point where the defenses are in charge. Goff is picked off, and that sets up the Bucs in Los Angeles territory with just over seven minutes remaining. Let’s see if they can break through.

L.A. looking good - 10:46 p.m.

After that crazy play -- my husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball -- the Rams will get it again. (I’ll try and find that video.) The way things are going, if Los Angeles gets another score, this one is close to being over.

Rams not running - 10:35 p.m.

The remarkable thing about what the Rams’ offense is doing tonight? We’re through three full quarters here and they have gotten nothing from their ground game -- 17 yards. (FWIW, the Bucs are similarly anemic when it comes to their ground game with just 24 rushing yards.) Good performance from Goff and the passing game. L.A. is up 24-17 and has the ball after the Tampa Bay here at the start of the fourth quarter.

Rams rolling again? - 10:23 p.m.

Starting to feel more like a real momentum swing is taking place: the Bucs couldn’t seem to take control after only getting three and holding the Rams scoreless on their next drive. But a Brady pick led to a Los Angeles touchdown, and now, the Bucs are forced to punt it away again. Los Angeles has the ball and holds a 24-17 lead with 4:00 to go in the third quarter -- the Rams can really put a stamp on this game if they can get another seven here.

Rams take the lead - 10:16 p.m.

This time, the Rams didn’t the opportunity pass them by. After the Fuller interception, Goff drove the Rams 37 yards on five play, with the capper coming on a Goff touchdown pass. It’s 24-17 with 5:39 to go in the third quarter. Goff is now 31-for-37 for 302 yards with three touchdowns and one pick. As for Brady, he’s 17-for-28 for 129 yards with one touchdown and one INT.

Rams get the ball back - 10:10 p.m.

Rams can’t convert - 10:08 p.m.

If you’re a Rams’ fan, the inability to pickup the first on that third-and-short situation was a killer, and the missed field-goal attempt from Matt Gay was also tough to watch. Los Angeles was rolling there for a second, but they come away with nothing on that drive. Can Tampa respond and seize command here in the third quarter? The Bucs certainly have the opportunity to do just that. It’s tied at 17 with 8:25 left in the third quarter.

Tampa ties it again - 9:57 p.m.

Could have been a lot worse there for the Rams — Goff gift-wrapped an interception deep in LA territory to start the third quarter, but Tampa could only get three as opposed to seven there. Feels like it could be a bit of a turning point, but we shall see. It’s 17-17 with 12:41 to go in the third quarter.

Rams take halftime lead - 9:37 p.m.

Brilliant 35-yard catch-and-run from Goff to Woods highlights the end of the first half for the Rams, which got a field goal with no time left in the second quarter to give L.A. a 17-14 lead after two quarters.

Ouch - 9:32 p.m.

The son of an ex-Patriot grabs a TD - 9:25 p.m.

Some of you asked, and yes ... Van Jefferson, the guy who just caught the touchdown pass from Jared Goff, is the son of former New England wide receiver Shawn Jefferson.

Rams push the pace - 9:20 p.m.

I was a huge fan of the Patriots playing as much uptempo as they did between 2010 and 2013 or so. When it’s rolling, it’s really a thing of beauty. What the Rams just did on that last drive wasn’t as fast as what New England did back in the day, but it was a great example of what uptempo football can do to impact a game. The Rams had a really nice, consistent pace, and the Bucs just couldn’t keep up. It was one of the reasons why they were able to tie the game here with just over four minutes to go in the first half — a nice, steady, efficient drive that the Bucs’ defense just had no answer for. It’s tied at 14 with 4:31 to go in the second quarter. Goff is 16-for-18 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp already had eight catches on nine targets for 100 yards. Fun game so far.

Bucs go up 14-7 - 9:08 p.m.

The Rams are killing themselves with DPI calls — they had one that went for 25 on that last drive. You stack that on top of the 20-yard DPI on the Bucs’ first scoring drive, and that’s a bad combo for the LA defense. (That doesn’t even include the DPI flag on Ramsey that was declined when the Bucs reached the Rams’ red zone.) In the end, the 25-yarder played a sizable role in Tampa Bay’s second touchdown of the night. Fournette punches it in from two yards out, and it’s 14-7 Tampa Bay with 8:35 to go in the first half. Again, this is a good start for a Bucs’ team that has been sluggish out of the gate lately.

Brady ties it up with TD pass - 8:49 p.m.

Great second effort there for Mike Evans pays off with a touchdown that ties the game here early in the second quarter. An excellent response from a Tampa Bay team that has struggled to score in the early going the last few weeks. Brady is 7-for-10 for 55 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter-plus.

Brady celebrates anniversary - 8:40 p.m.

They just mentioned this on the ESPN broadcast -- 20 years ago today, Brady made his NFL regular-season debut, working in relief of Drew Bledsoe in a blowout against Detroit.

Rams draw first blood - 8:33 p.m.

Dynamite start to the game for the Rams, as Jared Goff and the offense marched down the field and punched it into the end zone on their first offensive series of the game. Cooper Kupp (5 catches, 5 targets, 62 yards) was the go-to guy on that drive for Los Angeles, as he kept the chains moving with a 37-yard catch to get the Rams deep into Tampa Bay territory. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bucs will be able to bounce back, or if this is the latest chapter in their prime-time woes. Anyway, it’s 7-0 Los Angeles with 3:55 to go in the first quarter.

OL struggles - 8:18 p.m.

Going to be interesting to see how the Bucs’ offensive line holds up -- it’s a group that has struggled with injury over the course of the last couple of weeks, including Ali Marpet. Now, they lose their left tackle on the first play of the game. We’ll see how Brady and the Tampa offense responds.

Nice night in Tampa Bay - 8:07 p.m.

Rams are road warriors - 8 p.m.

One other thing worth eyeballing: The Rams have played more games on the East Coast this season than at home in SoFi Stadium. Monday night will mark the fifth time in nine games they’ve have played on the East Coast. The Rams are 2-2 in those contests, with losses to Buffalo and Miami and wins over Philadelphia and Washington.

History in Tampa tonight - 7:50 p.m.

Brady: I love (facing) L.A. - 7:46 p.m.

For his part, Brady has always had a good time against the Rams — he’s 5-1 in his career against the franchise, a stretch that includes wins in Super Bowl XXXVI and LIII, as well as a five-game win streak. He’s completed an average of 65 percent of his passes in those games, and has nine touchdowns against just three career picks while throwing for an average of 233 passing yards in those six games.

Can Bucs’ halt prime-time woes? - 7:05 p.m.

One thing that bears watching tonight is the fact that while the Bucs (7-3) are off to their best start in a decade, they are a wildly inconsistent team when it comes to their day/night splits. Tampa is 1-2 in its three night games, and it was lucky to win the one prime-time game that they did — a narrow victory over the Giants. Bucs coach Bruce Arians moved practices from afternoon to the evening in hopes of changing their fortunes when it came to night games. We’ll see if it works tonight.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on Monday Night Football again this evening, set to meet the Los Angeles Rams. Brady and the Bucs are looking to start their playoff push in earnest; after a 38-3 loss to Drew Brees and the Saints two weeks ago, they bounced back with a 46-23 win over the Panthers. Can they keep that momentum rolling? We’ll see this evening.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.