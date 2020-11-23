Ravens shut facility after RBs Dobbins, Ingram test positive for COVID-19

Their game Thursday night in Pittsburgh against the unbeaten Steelers remained on as scheduled, according to Harbaugh and another person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

The Ravens reopened their facility later Monday and planned to conduct a light walkthrough practice, according to coach John Harbaugh .

The Baltimore Ravens temporarily closed their training facility Monday morning after running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and other members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harbaugh confirmed during a video news conference that Ingram and Dobbins had tested positive. According to Harbaugh, defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed on a five-day quarantine after being identified as a high-risk close contact. The three players were being placed on the Ravens’ COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the game in Pittsburgh.

“There’s nobody else besides that,” Harbaugh said. “There’s nobody else that has it. I think our players did a great job on the sideline with masks, a great job in the locker room. We tried to follow the protocols throughout the game and throughout the weekend at the hotel and the meetings during the week. Our guys have done a good job of that.”

The Ravens, with their sudden shortage at running back, will face competitive issues against the Steelers. But the NFL does not appear to be considering a postponement of Thursday night’s game unless there are further positive tests by the Ravens.

Players, coaches, and certain team staffers are tested daily under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The positive test results came from the game-day testing conducted Sunday before the Ravens played the Titans in Baltimore.

The NFL has kept games on schedule after a small number of positive test results on a team. The league has had few disruptions to its schedule since enacting a protocol modification last month by which those identified as high-risk close contacts are placed on mandatory five-day quarantines.

The NFL has said it has seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus from player to player or team to team during games.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Bears safety Eddie Jackson were placed on their teams’ COVID-19 reserve lists Monday, while Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will also miss this week’s game against Jacksonville as he continues to recover from the virus. Garrett tested positive last Friday and sat out Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Eagles.

“We’re ruling him out because that’s what the protocols call for,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’re just following the rules and will continue to do so.”

Bills’ Sweeney will miss rest of season with myocarditis

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with myocarditis, which is considered a COVID-19 aftereffect.

Coach Sean McDermott provided the update as the Bills (7-3) returned from their bye week to prepare to host the Chargers (3-7) this weekend. McDermott said a team doctor discovered Sweeney had an inflamed heart during an examination to determine whether he could resume practicing.

The second-year player has been sidelined by a foot injury since the team opened training camp in July, and began the season on the physically unable to perform list. Sweeney was then placed on the team’s reserve-COVID-19 list on Oct. 24.

Sweeney was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Boston College. He finished with eight catches for 114 yards in six games last season.

Giants’ Judge won’t elaborate on firing

Giants coach Joe Judge would not disclose why offensive line coach Marc Colombo was fired last week, other than to say it was in the best interest of the team.

Judge spoke about the surprising dismissal for the time since making the move on Wednesday with the Giants (3-7) in a bye week. He had issued a statement last week without giving a specific reason for the move.

The 38-year-old coach refused to say whether the dismissal resulted from an argument, a disagreement in coaching philosophy, or whether it was related to Judge’s plan to hire veteran offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo as a consultant 10 games into the season.

“I made this clear from Day 1, I am always going to make every decision for what I see as best for the team,” Judge said. “This decision was no different. Look, there’s been a lot of information out there, a lot of misinformation, and a lot of people have done a lot of digging, trying to find out details about the situation. I’m not going to rehash any of that.”

The Giants have won their last two games and are a game out of first place in the weak NFC East with six to play.

There were reports that Colombo didn’t fit into the coaching staff that has a lot of former Patriots’ assistants on it. Judge spent eight seasons as an assistant and special teams coordinator in New England, earning three Super Bowl titles.

“The notion that we’re concerned about anywhere else we’ve been or that we based anything on where we’ve been, everyone has experience,” he said. “Did you draw on that would be it? But there’s no internal division or struggle or anything that’s being referenced right there or that anyone’s trying to create. Couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Judge said after the firing he spoke with his captains, the team, and his offensive linemen to explain what happened.

Seattle TE Olsen placed on IR

The Seahawks placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle’s game against Arizona.

Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen’s spot. Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week.

Olsen was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. It was a non-contact injury and Olsen went down immediately.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that the typical recovery time is four to six weeks, meaning there is a chance Olsen could return for the postseason should the Seahawks get there.

Olsen had 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown 10 games into his first season with the Seahawks.

Harrison has one tackle in his two games while rotating in at defensive tackle.