Rex Burkhead did not travel home with team

Burkhead did not travel home with the team and will be further evaluated upon his return, according to coach Bill Belichick .

The Patriots are still awaiting an update on running back Rex Burkhead , who exited Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a serious right knee injury.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, who suffered a knee injury against Houston Sunday, has six touchdowns this season, three rushing. Topic: Reporter:

“He’ll be coming back soon,” Belichick said Monday afternoon.

Echoing the sentiment of several players, Belichick lauded Burkhead’s readiness and production this season. Not only did the 30-year-old back rush for three touchdowns, and catch three more, he also maintained a regular role in special teams.

“I’ve always had a high appreciation and respect for Rex,” Belichick said. “Rex is a great teammate, works hard, does whatever he’s asked to do, [and] contributes in a lot of different areas.”

After the game on Sunday, fellow running back James White was nearly brought to tears when asked for his feelings on the situation.

On Monday, center David Andrews was seemingly at a loss for words. Andrews said it was difficult to process the severity of the injury during the game, but the emotions hit him upon seeing Burkhead in the locker room.

“To be honest and transparent, it sucks,” Andrews said. “That’s part of this game. It’s tough. These guys you worked with and played a lot with, it sucks. It’s an unfortunate reality of this game. It’s a violent game. Unfortunately, that happens. Prayers and thoughts with Rex.”

Belichick did not have an update on the status of offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, either. Wynn went down with an injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s game and is expected to undergo testing Monday afternoon.

“We’ll see how that comes out,” Belichick said.

The Patriots are scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday.

Newton a realist about playoff chances

A day after the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Texans, Cam Newton said he knows New England’s playoff odds are long.

The 31-year-old quarterback knows his teammates are also aware of the circumstances.

“There’s no slogan, no word, there’s nothing outside of us … we have to do it for ourselves,” he said in his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning.

“I think everybody in that locker room understands that. I wouldn’t dare put the pressure on us to say, ‘Well, we have to win out.’ We’re just going to take it one week at a time and win the game as it needs to be won.”

He gave credit to Houston, specifically his quarterback counterpart, Deshaun Watson.

“I think the Texans were a perfect [example] of a good team with just a bad record,” said Newton. “I’ve been on record to describe us as the same way, but at the same time, each week is a different challenge. And Deshaun had a hell of a game. Coach harped on that all week.

“Defensively, they presented challenges to us that another team did not. At times, we moved the ball offensively, but we just weren’t consistent enough, and I’m speaking more or less of myself. We just have to keep taking these opportunities week by week to get better and I think we will.”

The Patriots have Newton on a one-year contract, which he signed in the summer.

When asked about his future beyond the 2020 season — and if he “had interest in being a Patriot in 2021” — Newton immediately insisted that his focus remains on the present.

“I have interest in winning the Arizona Cardinals game, how about that?” Newton responded, in reference to New England’s Week 12 opponent.

Where a few of the Patriots’ defeats this season could be traced more to Newton and the offense’s struggles with turnovers, Sunday’s loss came despite New England passing the ball well during periods of the game, and totaling 435 yards of total offense.

Newton, asked about the performance of wide receiver Damiere Byrd, echoed his stated belief from earlier in the year when he supported the players on the Patriots’ roster.

“Byrd made some plays yesterday, and it was evident that he was the main guy and every time I went to him, he didn’t disappoint,” said Newton. “The moment wasn’t too big for him.

“Needless to say of what people may question at that receiver position, I’ve said it before, we have the answers in that locker room. We just have to make sure we continually take opportunities to get better, trust in each other, knowing what each other’s thinking and theory behind certain things is, and that’s what we have.”

On the injury to running back Burkhead, Newton offered a glimpse into the human side of football.

“It was just devastating,” Newton said. “I know how hard he works, and he’s such a great guy, above all.

“I know a lot of times as fans or people who follow the game from afar, you don’t necessarily get relationships with the person outside of what he may post on Instagram or what he may post on social media, what you see on TV.

“But Rex is one of the guys that [makes you] kind of question, ‘How does something like this happen to him?’ He brings his lunch pail to work every single day, extremely low maintenance, and all he wants to do is just win.

“When you have teammates like that on your team, it’s just devastating to see something like that happen to him.”

As for the team’s mentality going forward, Newton offered his thoughts when asked if he still agrees that the playoff window “hasn’t shut.”

“No it hasn’t,” Newton maintained. “Contrary to popular belief, and there will be talks, there will be whispers, there will be things that will be said throughout the week. But yet, through it all, we just have to take one week at a time. If we do that, we’ll be fine.

“If we focus on trying to end every week 1-0, I think that’s the only way to start. And before going to 1-0, we have to put the proper work in and have a great week of practices and great execution in practice, so that it transfers to in-game success.”

Meyers wants to improve one-on-ones

Jakobi Meyers recognized that fighting through double teams is the next step in his development as a wide receiver.

Against the Texans, Meyers caught all three of his targets for 38 yards, the quietest stat line since his playing time dramatically increased in Week 7. As Newton’s most popular receiver — he accounted for 41.2 percent of the team’s targets in Weeks 9 and 10 — Meyers noted he empathizes with veteran Julian Edelman.

“To be in his shoes and kind of understand what he goes through, I see that I have to be better myself,” Meyers said. “I have to be able to win my one-on-ones regardless. When Jules comes back, if he doesn’t come back, I’m not sure what the situation is, I have to be able to win my one-on-ones at all times and be a guy they can count on.”

Edelman, when healthy, is clearly New England’s No. 1 receiver. But he has missed the past four games after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and has not yet been activated to the 53-man roster.

In order to fill a similar role, Meyers acknowledged he needs to be able to create separation now that defenses have started to account for his ability.

“I have to present myself as a threat at all times,” he said.

While sidelined, Edelman still has helped with that process. During the team’s film session on Monday, for example, Meyers said Edelman pointed out how he could improve one of his releases.

“Every day Jules comes in and if he sees something, he’s going to automatically tell me,” Meyers said. “He’s definitely been the ultimate vet for me, helping me with little things to better myself.”

Moving on

Two former Patriots are off to new teams. The Texans claimed guard Hjalte Froholdt off waivers, and the Los Angeles Rams claimed defensive end Derek Rivers. Both players were released by the Patriots last week and were eligible to return to the practice squad if they had gone unclaimed. Froholdt, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, and Rivers, a 2017 third-round draft pick, added depth but saw the field sparingly in New England.

Hayden Bird of the Boston.com staff contributed to this report.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.