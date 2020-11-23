The 7-foot-5-inch Fall spent most of last season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws but became a fan favorite during his rare TD Garden appearances with the Celtics.

Center Tacko Fall will return to the Celtics on a two-way contract, a league source confirmed.

Fall averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks for Maine. He appeared in seven games with the Celtics, totaling 23 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes.

Typically, two-way contract players are eligible to spend 45 days with their NBA team, but that limit could be expanded this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic to help teams maintain full rosters.

