Boston classical groups among Grammy nominees

Boston Modern Orchestra Project will vie for the best opera recording trophy for the second year in a row with its recording of Norman Dello Joio’s “The Trial at Rouen,” a 1956 opera about the final days of Joan of Arc released on the in-house BMOP/sound label. In the best choral performance category, Skylark Vocal Ensemble was nominated for “Once Upon a Time,” a fairytale concept concert-turned-album that interweaves pieces by composers including Einojuhani Rautavaara, Francis Poulenc, and Morten Lauridsen with narration by storyteller Sarah Walker and original music by composer Benedict Sheehan.

Boston classical music organizations received a handful of nods Tuesday afternoon as the nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced via livestream. Recordings released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020 were eligible for this year’s awards cycle.

Advertisement

Thomas Adès’s Boston Symphony Orchestra-commissioned Concerto for Piano and Orchestra was nominated in the best contemporary classical composition category. Pianist Kirill Gerstein nabbed another nomination in the best classical instrumental solo category for his star turn performance of this same concerto; as conductor of the recording with the BSO, Adès was also nominated alongside him. The virtuosic, playful solo was composed bespoke for Gerstein, a longtime Adès collaborator and muse.

The recording was captured live at Symphony Hall in March 2019, and released on Deutsche Grammophon on an album titled “Adès conducts Adès.” The disc also includes the BSO performing Adès’s macabre “Totentanz” for orchestra, mezzo-soprano, and baritone.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.