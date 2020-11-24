Alnylam wins FDA approval for first drug to treat rare kidney disease

The Cambridge biotech’s drug, called lumasiran, has been shown to help lower the oxalate levels of patients with the disease. Lumasiran (brand name Oxlumo) is the first medicine approved to treat the disease in the US for both children and adults.

The rare disorder — called primary hyperoxaluria type 1 — causes a buildup of oxalate in the body, which when not filtered properly can cause kidney and bladder stones.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. scored its third approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in as many years Monday, this time for a medicine to treat a rare disease that affects the kidneys.

The drug was approved in Europe last week. Alnylam said on a call with investors Tuesday morning that there are roughly 1,000 to 2,000 patients diagnosed with the disease in the US and Europe.

The medicine will be administered in the form of a shot, with the dose based on body weight. Patients will receive the drug for three consecutive monthly doses before continuing with maintenance treatment once per quarter. The drug’s average net price is about $380,000, but the company said Tuesday it expects commercially insured patients in the US to “pay little to nothing in out of-pockets costs for Oxlumo if they enroll in our co-pay assistance program.”

The biotech’s approach is based on a process called RNA interference, which works to silence disease-causing genes in the body. The scientific breakthrough was recognized in 2006 with the Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology.

Alnylam has five properties in Massachusetts and more than 1,300 employees, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this year, private equity firm Blackstone Group agreed to invest up to $2 billion in the Cambridge biotech.

