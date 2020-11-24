Biden says his staff has spoken with ‘very helpful’ Fauci

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that his staff had spoken to Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, one day after President Donald Trump’s administration agreed to participate in the presidential transition.

Biden said he had not spoken to Fauci himself yet, but he has widely praised Fauci’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus around the country. The incoming president had urged more cooperation amid spiking cases.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to Dr. Fauci,” he said, adding “he’s been very, very helpful.”